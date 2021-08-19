Date night! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker enjoyed a night out with friends in New York in celebration of her 818 Tequila success.

The couple attended a beachside party for the alcohol brand at the Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island on Wednesday, August 18. They were surrounded by the 25-year-old model’s close pals, including Karlie Kloss, Derek Blasberg, Luka Sabbat and Fai Khadra.

“Devin led Kendall through the crowd upon arrival and led her to her seat,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They kept making eye contact throughout the night and never strayed far away from each other.”

The NBA player, 24, was “speaking to everyone,” the source adds, including Kloss, 29, and Sabbat, 23, who are longtime friends of Jenner.

“[Devin] seemed very close and friendly with her friends,” the insider says. “At the end of the night, they walked out together hand in hand with nothing but smiles.”

The Phoenix Suns athlete, who was first linked to Jenner in April 2020, showed his girlfriend support amid her tequila tour on Wednesday, sharing plenty of footage on his Instagram Story.

“818 Day,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself posing next to a 818 Tequila-themed taxi cab ahead of the beach bash.

One day prior, Jenner spent time at Ruschmeyer’s in Montauk, New York, with executive chef Salavtore Olivella. She made cocktails for those who attended the intimate get together while the chef whipped up his iconic Neapolitan pizza for Jenner and pal Khadra, an eyewitness told Us at the time.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum launched her alcohol brand in May with a party in Los Angeles. Kendall’s sisters — Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — were all in attendance.

Kris Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were among the other A-list guests who played drinking games and tried the new spirit.

The Kendall + Kylie cofounder has since taken her tequila on a tour across the country stopping in Texas last month with a “Kenny’s Tequila Truck” filled with booze.

While promoting her latest venture, Kendall has been showing her boyfriend of more than one year some support for his own personal successes, including his turn at the NBA finals.

Earlier this month, Booker won an Olympic gold medal as a part of the United States Men’s Basketball team at the Tokyo Games. Kendall celebrated by sharing a photo of her man via her Instagram Story with a No. 1 medal emoji next to it.

The pair, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in June, then headed to a lake to relax and unwind on Tuesday, August 17. The California native posed with Booker’s medal on a boat during the trip, which included the athlete’s dog, Haven.

Scroll down to see how Kendall and Booker toasted 818 Tequila on Wednesday: