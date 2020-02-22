Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Luka Sabbat Are ‘Purely Friends’

Just pals! Kendall Jenner and Luka Sabbat, who was once linked to her sister Kourtney Kardashian, have a strictly platonic relationship despite getting cozy during London Fashion Week.

“There’s nothing romantic going on with Kendall and Luka,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They are purely friends and have been forever. Luka is still so close with Kendall and her family[,] even after his fling with Kourtney, and it’s because he’s such a fun, down to earth, cool guy.”

On Monday, February 17, the 24-year-old model shared an Instagram slideshow with Sabbat, 22, after they attended the Burberry runway show in London. In one photo, the twosome leaned over a candlelit table while the male model looked into the camera.

Days earlier, Jenner and Sabbat were both spotted at the Longchamp show during New York Fashion Week, but the pair did not sit next to each other. The duo were also seen vacationing together in Monaco in May 2019.

The Instagram influencer began dating Kardashian, 40, in September 2018 following her split from Younes Bendjima one month earlier. “They’ve been inseparable. He’s met her kids before from being friends with the family, so it’s not like she’s introducing a new guy in their lives like she did with [ex Bendjima],” a source told Us at the time.

Sabbat cryptically spoke about his relationship with the Poosh founder in an interview with Us in October 2018.

“It’s all public,” he said at the time. “It doesn’t even matter. There’s no such thing as privacy in 2018. … I’m chilling. I just mind my own business.”

However, Kardashian confirmed that their relationship had ended when she told The Cut in February 2019 that she and Sabbat were “definitely not dating.”

Us confirmed in December 2019 that Kardashian had reunited with Bendjima, 26, after their initial split in August 2018. Jenner, meanwhile, is in a “no strings attached” relationship with her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons.

The pair began dating in May 2018 before they called it quits in September of that year. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Simmons, 23, got back together in November 2018 before they broke up for a second time in May 2019.

The duo fueled speculation that they were back on again after Jenner was spotted at one of the Philadelphia 76ers players’ basketball games in December 2019. Later that month, they celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Philadelphia and wereseen hanging out in New York City and grocery shopping in New Jersey in January.

“Kendall and Ben are not officially back together,” an insider told Us on Wednesday, February 19. “They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another. They do really like each other though and love spending time together.”