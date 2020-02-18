Kendall-Jenner-Gets-Close-to-Kourtney-Kardashian’s-Ex-Luka-Sabbat

Keeping him in the family. Kendall Jenner spent some time with Luka Sabbat, who once had a fling with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, during London Fashion Week.

Jenner, 24, shared a friendly picture with the male model, 22, in an Instagram slideshow on Monday, February 17, after they attended the Burberry runway show. The pair leaned over a candlelit table and nearly touched faces as Sabbat looked over at the camera.

In her Instagram post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians also included a solo shot of herself sitting on a couch and another with Danish model Mona Tougaard.

Jenner and Sabbat were previously spotted together in May 2019 on vacation in Monaco. More recently, they attended the Longchamp show during New York Fashion Week on February 9, although they did not sit next to each other in the front row.

Kardashian, 40, and Sabbat’s romance first made headlines in September 2018. A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time, “They’ve been inseparable. He’s met her kids before from being friends with the family, so it’s not like she’s introducing a new guy in their lives like she did with [ex Younes Bendjima].”

When asked about the dating rumors at the time, the Instagram influencer told Us, “It’s all public. It doesn’t even matter. There’s no such thing as privacy in 2018. … I’m chilling. I just mind my own business.”

The duo’s fling turned out to be short-lived though. In February 2019, Kardashian confirmed during an interview with The Cut that she and Sabbat were “definitely not dating” anymore.

The Poosh founder has since rekindled her relationship with Bendjima, 26, whom she previously dated from 2016 to 2018.

“Kourtney and Younes are dating again,” a source told Us exclusively in December 2019. “The attraction they have for each other has remained constant even when they were broken up.”

Prior to Sabbat and Bendjima, Kardashian was in a nearly 10-year relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.