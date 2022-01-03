A cozy cabin for a couple. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker took fans inside their New Year’s getaway, and the two clearly enjoyed some quiet, alone time.

“My weekend 😌,” the model, 26, captioned a series of photos from vacation with her beau via Instagram on Sunday, January 2.

Booker, 25, only appeared in one photo, a mirror selfie the two took. Jenner leaned into her boyfriend while the athlete rested his head against hers.

The two stayed in a wooden cabin, giving their whole weekend a rustic vibe. The California native and the NBA player celebrated with a few drinks. Naturally, Jenner celebrated the start of 2022 with her own alcohol brand, 818 Tequila. The pair also enjoyed some wine over the weekend.

They curled up by the fire and explored the countryside too. The reality star and Booker both shared photos of beautiful views overlooking miles of lush greenery — a very different locale than Los Angeles, where Jenner lives full-time.

The Phoenix Suns player also showed off a nighttime photo of the romantic setting. His girlfriend walked toward the covered patio with a fireplace and rocking chairs in the snap.

Jenner’s sisters gushed over the sweet pics. “I can’t wait to be you one day 😍😍,” Khloé Kardashian commented on her younger sister’s post.

Kylie Jenner chimed in with, “Ur so cute,” while Kourtney Kardashian added, “Cute weekend!”

The inside look is rare for the couple. While Kourtney, 42, and Travis Barker enjoy public displays of affection, Kendall has always preferred to keep her romantic life on the down low. An insider, however, assured Us Weekly last year that the two have a strong connection.

“They really respect each other’s careers and give each other space to focus on her modeling or his basketball career,” the source explained in June 2021. “That’s probably what makes their relationship work so well is that they have that work-life balance.”

Since hitting the one-year mark in June, Kendall has been slowly but surely sharing more glimpses of her relationship with the Olympian on her social media, whether teasing each other about jack-o-lanterns or sharing gushing birthday tributes.

Scroll down for a closer look at Kendall and Booker’s New Year’s getaway: