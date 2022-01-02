It’s a brand-new year for the Kardashian-Jenner squad! As the reality TV personalities rang in the new year with plenty of style, they also reflected on 2021 and looked ahead to 2022.

“Happy New Year! I pray that this will be your best year yet,” Kim Kardashian — who filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February 2021 — wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 1. “Set your intentions high! Only accept positivity and productivity! May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness and health! ✨ 2022.”

The Skims mogul, 41, is not the only Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum to get reflective upon the new year’s arrival. Her younger sister Kylie Jenner — who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott this year — also shared a candid message alongside a new baby bump photo.

“As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 31. “I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. 🖤”

Hours later, the famous family teased the forthcoming premiere of their Hulu reality series, titled The Kardashians.

“Happy New Year! We’ll see you soon 🤍,” matriarch Kris Jenner captioned an Instagram video on New Year’s Eve, teasing the upcoming arrival of their new reality TV venture.

The Kardashians had an eventful 2021 full of engagements, pregnancy reveals, breakups and much more. At the beginning of the year, Kim split from the Yeezy designer, 44, with whom she shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore,” the KKW Beauty founder emotionally broke her silence about their split during a June episode of KUWTK’s final season. “Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job. … I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

Since then, Kim has moved on with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson. Her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, also found love last year when she and Travis Barker took their PDA-filled romance public in January. After months of dating, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to the Poosh founder, 42, in October.

Scroll below to see the Kardashians’ best New Year’s wishes: