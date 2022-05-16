Tensions were high when Kourtney Kardashian learned her three kids weren’t included in Travis Barker’s proposal — but did Mason, Penelope and Reign miss the couple’s wedding too?

Scott Disick shared photos of his three kids, whom he shares with The Kardashians star, on Sunday, May 15, as Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, made headlines for making their union official at a Santa Barbara courthouse.

“Living the dream,” the Talentless designer wrote alongside a photo of his youngest son, 7, sunbathing.

Hours later, Disick shared a video of Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9, joking around. “Pushin P,” he captioned the footage via Instagram Stories.

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday that Kardashian and Barker, who first exchanged vows at a Las Vegas chapel in April, got legally married with Kris Jenner’s mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, in attendance. The couple also have plans to wed for the third time “in the near future” in Italy at a bigger wedding with their family and friends, per a source.

Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is close with his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya from Moakler’s previous relationship. After Sunday’s nuptials, the couple was seen in the background of Alabama’s TikTok live video.

Earlier this month, Penelope’s reaction to her mother’s engagement to the Blink-182 drummer raised eyebrows when fans saw her burst into tears over FaceTime when the Poosh founder called from the October 2021 get-together.

“Penelope took it hard. I think it is a big change for her,” Kourtney said during the May 5 episode. “Even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. Like is that taking me away? I think she just doesn’t know what it means.”

She added, “Penelope didn’t go so well. Reign was fine. Mason didn’t pick up.”

Kourtney subsequently made it clear that she wasn’t thrilled with mom Jenner’s choice not to “lie to Scott and get [the kids] here under false pretenses.”

“I do wish that my kids were here,” she told the cameras. “I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise. I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn’t her best.”

Disick also told Khloé Kardashian that he wasn’t happy with Mason, Penelope and Reign finding out about their mother’s engagement online.

“They were upset. They didn’t understand why they were watching TikToks of his kids there and they weren’t there. Hopefully, they are invited to the wedding,” he said on the Hulu show. “If I got engaged 50 minutes away I would have just said, ‘Someone just drive my kids here.’ And Penelope would have been ecstatic. We were acting as if the place was 10 hours away.”

