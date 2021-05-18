Feuding family. Shanna Moakler and her two children with ex Travis Barker are no strangers to butting heads on social media.

The former pageant queen gave birth to son Landon and daughter Alabama in 2003 and 2005, respectively. She and the Blink 182 rocker went on to call it quits in 2006 after two years of marriage.

When the songwriter moved on with Kourtney Kardashian in early 2021, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that he and Moakler were in a “very good place coparenting” their kids. “She wishes Travis all the best,” the insider added in February 2021.

Another source told Us, “Travis and Kourtney’s kids, [Mason, Penelope and Reign], are very close. They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

Moakler exclusively told Us Weekly herself that same month that she didn’t have any “ill will toward” her ex and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them,” the actress told Us at the time. “I absolutely am super happy for them. I think they’ve been friends for a really long time. My kids seem to really like her, and they all seem [to be] in a good place, and I’m in a good place, so it’s good!”

Moakler went on to tell Us about their custody agreement, gushing about her “great relationship” with Landon and Alabama.

“It’s not like when they were babies. They’re teenagers,” the Rhode Island native said. “I don’t think they want to hang out with either of their parents at this point. I think they want to hang out with their friends and be teenagers. … [They are the] first priority for Travis and I no matter where we’re at — as friends or acquaintances.”

Two months later, Moakler’s children began criticizing her parenting via social media, from Instagram comments to TikTok videos.

The former Bridalplasty host’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, defended her parenting to Life & Style in May 2021. “I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family,” the model said. “That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.”

Keep scrolling to see their statements and their mom’s responses.