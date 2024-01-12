Alabama Barker is taking a cue from Khloé Kardashian’s cryptic quotes playbook after Shanna Moakler’s bombshell podcast interview.

“Once you stop relying on other individuals your life will become so much better,” Alabama, 18, shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 11. “Disappointment in others won’t exist.”

Alabama’s message came shortly after her mother, 48, claimed on the Wednesday, January 10, episode of the “Dumb Blonde” podcast that Kim Kardashian played a part in her split from ex-husband Travis Barker. Moakler said she was sent text messages that were exchanged between Travis, 48, and Kim, 43, from an unnamed source.

“They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f–k,” Moakler alleged, further claiming that Travis “deleted” the messages when she showed them to him. Kim allegedly denied having any relationship with Travis at the time, saying, “I don’t like white guys.”

Moakler went on to say that she and Travis “never recovered” from the alleged drama, which ultimately led to their breakup.

“I wanted this relationship to work,” she said on the podcast. “I was so in love with him.”

Moakler and Travis got married in 2004. Along with Alabama, the exes share son Landon, 20. The twosome initially split in 2006 but were together on and off before finalizing their divorce in 2008.

Despite Alabama’s cagey Instagram post, Moakler claimed on the podcast that she has a “great relationship” with her children.

“Parental alienation is a real thing. I raised all my kids and I did a good job,” she said. “My kids and I never had any bumps in the road until my ex-husband [Travis] started dating a Kardashian crew. I’m very confident in who I am as a mother. I’m very close with my kids.”

Travis moved on with Kourtney Kardashian in early 2021, and the couple exchanged vows during multiple wedding ceremonies in 2022. They welcomed their first baby together, son Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023.

Moakler’s podcast appearance wasn’t the first time Travis’ history with Kim has been questioned. The Blink-182 drummer first mentioned Kim in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say, referring to her as Paris Hilton’s “closet girl.” Travis thought Kim was “hot” when they met in 2006 during his brief fling with Hilton. (Kim was Hilton’s assistant at the time.)

“We went to dinner, we went to lunch,” Travis wrote. “You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird.”

Travis has denied that anything physical went down between him and his now-sister-in-law.

“It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it,” he told the Los Angeles Times in October 2023, referring to his resurfaced memoir comments. “I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me.”

He went on to say that Kourtney is aware of his past with Kim, acknowledging that fans are convinced he was the reason for the sisters’ fight on The Kardashians. (Kourtney and Kim feuded during season 3 of the reality show over their respective collaborations with Dolce & Gabbana.)

“Nothing bad was going on,” he added. “You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous.”