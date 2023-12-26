Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are obsessed with their infant son, Rocky Thirteen, since the baby boy’s birth on November 1, 2023.

Kardashian and Barker were friends and neighbors for nearly a decade before their relationship turned romantic in early 2021. Their romance heated up quickly, and the pair wed in spring 2022, officially merging their lives and blending their families. Kardashian shares three kids, son Mason, daughter Penelope and son Reign, with ex Scott Disick. Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler are parents to son Landon and daughter Alabama. The Blink-182 drummer is also a father-figure to Moakler and ex Oscar De La Hoya’s adult daughter, Atiana.

“It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to live as if no one else is watching,” Kardashian gushed about her relationship with Barker during season 2 of The Kardashians.

After undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF), the couple ended up conceiving “naturally,” Kardashian told Vogue, adding, “It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude.”

Rocky immediately became the perfect addition to Kardashian and Barker’s blended family after his birth. Keep scrolling to see photos.