Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

Kardashian, 44, gave birth recently in Los Angeles, People and TMZ reported on Saturday, November 4.

Last month, Barker confirmed that he was expecting his wife to give birth “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.” He added that he and Kardashian had settled on the name Rocky Thirteen, which Barker first floated as a possibility in July.

“Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies,” he said during an interview for Complex’s “GOAT Talk” video series, explaining why he liked the moniker. “And 13 is just the greatest number of all time.” He added that the first name could also be a nod to 1976’s Rocky, which he called “the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

Kardashian announced in June that she was expecting a baby with Barker by holding up a handwritten sign at a Blink-182 concert that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” That same month, the couple confirmed that they were expecting a baby boy.

Kardashian also shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, is the father of son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer, who was married to Moakler from 2004 to 2008, is a father figure to his ex-wife’s daughter, Atiana, 24, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

Amid the exciting milestone, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Disick was attempting to be supportive of the mother of his children.

“Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis,” the insider shared in June. “As much as he wishes things could have worked out for them, at the end of the day, all he wants is for Kourtney to be happy.”

According to the source, Disick was still adjusting to his new normal with Kardashian, adding, “Scott has come a long way from where he was when Kourtney and Travis first started dating. Most people know it was a tough realization for him to accept and it took quite a while to get there.”

Meanwhile, a second insider said that Barker’s ex-wife is also thrilled for the pair. “Shanna is really happy for Travis and Kourtney,” the source revealed. “And she knows they’ll make amazing parents to their child.”

Kardashian and Barker previously opened up about their attempts to expand their family, later confirming via The Kardashians that they were “officially done” with their challenging IVF journey.

“I would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen,” Kardashian said during the season 3 premiere, which debuted in May.

Kardashian admitted she felt pressure to freeze her eggs in the past. “The freezing of the eggs isn’t guaranteed. I think that that’s a misunderstanding. People do it thinking it’s a safety net and then it’s not. Most of them didn’t survive the thaw and then none of them made it to an embryo,” she continued. “My health is still impacted because it’s hormones. And also mentally, it definitely took a toll. So I think just being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Before her fourth child’s arrival, Kardashian revealed that she was rushed to the hospital.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote via Instagram in September, referring to Barker leaving the Blink-182 tour ahead of schedule. “And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

She continued: “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”