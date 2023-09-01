Travis Barker Leaves Blink-182 Tour Early for Urgent Family Matter

Travis Barker has left Blink-182’s concert tour ahead of schedule after an unexpected family situation.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the Stages,” a statement shared via the band’s Instagram Story read on Friday, September 1. “The Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Neither Barker, 47, nor his bandmates — Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge — have further shared details about the circumstances that led to Barker’s early departure. They have been on the road since earlier this summer, performing across the United States before traveling across the pond to Europe.

Hours before the announcement, Barker uploaded a pic via his Instagram Story of a “Prayer Room” with a sign that read, “All welcome.” He posted a second photo of the room’s chapel, complete with a stained glass window and a “Together We Pray” banner.

Related: Travis Barker's Ups and Downs Through the Years Through the years, Travis Barker has faced many health concerns including a plane crash and later a hospitalization shortly after his wedding to Kourtney Kardashian. In September 2008, the musician was on a plane that killed four people and left Barker with third-degree burns covering 65 percent of his body. Following the scary situation, the […]

Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, has also been quiet on social media amid the ordeal. The twosome, who wed in May 2022, are currently expecting their first baby together. (Barker and Kardashian each have children of their own from past relationships.)

While Kardashian, 44 — who is expecting a son with the musician — was spotted at several of the band’s early concerts, she has not attended every show due to her pregnancy.

“Kourtney would love to be on the road the entire time Travis is touring but being several months pregnant, that’s just not realistic,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “So when he’s away and they’re not able to be together, they text and FaceTime constantly.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline Sometimes the best romances start off as friendships! While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s new relationship may come as a surprise to many, the pair have known each other for years. After Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair […]

The insider added that Barker would come home “whenever he has a break” between gigs. “Kourtney is making sure she takes really good care of herself, so she’s playing it safe,” the source told Us at the time. “And even though he’s not always by her side, she has plenty of support from her family and especially her kids. They’ve all been surrounding her night and day for anything she may need. It’s a really special time in Kourtney and Travis’s life, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic.”

Kardashian shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, coparents son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.