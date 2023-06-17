Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s blended family were on hand to celebrate the couple’s pregnancy news.

The Kardashians star, 44, surprised Barker, 47, during the Friday, June 16, Blink-182 concert, while their children were also in the crowd.

“Dad the goat,” Barker’s 17-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, gushed via Instagram Story, sharing a pic of her dad playing the drums during the gig.

Alabama, whom Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler along with 19-year-old son Landon Barker, also reposted Kardashian’s announcement post. “Baby #7,” the teen captioned her upload.

Alabama’s older sister, Atiana De La Hoya, also attended the Friday show and brought along pal Natalie Mandoyan.

“’Stay together for the kids’ jig goes crazzzyy,” the 24-year-old daughter of Moakler and ex Oscar De La Hoya wrote via Instagram Story at the time, sharing footage of the BFFs dancing in the floor section.

Kardashian revealed during the concert that she is expecting her fourth child, her first with the Blink-182 drummer, surprising Travis with a “Travis, I’m pregnant” sign. (The poster takes inspiration from the band’s “All the Small Things” music video, where a fan held up a similar note for the drummer.)

“Hey Travis, you got an announcement!” his bandmate Mark Hoppus exclaimed during the show, per Kardashian’s social media video. “We’ve got an announcement that somebody’s d—k still works! Let’s hear it for Travis … somebody’s having a baby!”

After the Barker Wellness founder processed the surprising news, he climbed down from his drum kit perch to find his wife in the crowd, and they celebrated the occasion with a kiss.

Kardashian — who married Travis in May 2022 — is already a mother to sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, whom she coparents with ex Scott Disick. The Poosh founder was accompanied by Penelope on Friday, according to Instagram Story pics posted by her bestie Simon Huck. The PR guru, 39, uploaded snaps on Friday of Kardashian and Penelope in the crowd shortly after the reality TV star shared her baby news.

Kardashian and Travis had previously undergone several IVF cycles in hopes to conceive their first child together. The pair ultimately took a step back from their family planning goals ahead of their Italian nuptials.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian told WSJ. magazine in September 2022. “It’s all these things you can’t do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You’ve gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days. It’s to reset your body.”

She added at the time: “You do all of that — and it’s cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it’s fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby.”