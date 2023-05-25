Sisters reunited! Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian put aside their differences for a night out at a Blink-182 concert.

“Look who’s together on @kardashianshulu season 3 premiere night,” the Poosh founder, 44, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 24, alongside a selfie with her sister, 42. The duo were backstage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, performed that night.

In the photo, the Lemme developer wore a Blink-182 T-shirt under overalls, while the Selfish author flashed a peace sign and blew a kiss in the background. Kim, for her part, shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the sign above Barker’s dressing room before posting a video of the band on stage during their performance of “I Miss You.”

The Skims cofounder also shared a video of herself and Kourtney dancing to “All the Small Things” with friends Marni Senofonte and Harry Hudson.

The sisters’ posts came hours before the Thursday, May 25, premiere of season 3 of The Kardashians, which documented the beginning of their feud over Kim’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. The disagreement came about soon after Kourtney’s May 2022 nuptials to Barker, 47. Throughout the duo’s Italian celebration weekend, the wellness guru and the drummer both wore D&G, as did the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“My mom has known [Domenico] Dolce and [Stefano] Gabbana for a long time and they were always asking me — even before the wedding — if we could do a book,” Kim explained in the season premiere. “Kourtney and Travis just worked with Dolce and that was her whole vibe of her wedding. Then after the wedding, I got a call saying they wanted me to creative direct their fashion show in Milan. I think this is such a good opportunity that I don’t want to pass this up.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum went on to say that she was worried about the collaboration happening so quickly after her older sister’s wedding day. “They want me to do a collection and design,” Kim added. “I think it is a little too soon after Kourtney’s wedding and I want to wait a year.”

As fans know, however, Kim didn’t wait, debuting her collection with the brand in September 2022. The trailer for season 3 of The Kardashians hinted that this didn’t go over well with Kourtney, who accused her sister of using her wedding as a “business opportunity” with the Italian fashion house.

“People think that it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not,” Kourtney said in the teaser, which also showed members of her family weighing in on the drama.

Kim, for her part, argued that she tried to be “mindful” about the wedding when she began her partnership with D&G. “I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head,” the California native revealed. “I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.’”

Earlier this month, Kim said season 3 of the Hulu show was one of her most difficult to film as tensions rose between her and Kourtney. “Out of filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians or The Kardashians, this season was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with family that I haven’t really seen or experienced before,” she said during an appearance on the Today show.

When asked specifically about her relationship with Kourtney, Kim replied: “We’ve been there before and we’ll always be OK. We’re always family.”