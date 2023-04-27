The drama is back — and more heated than ever. Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are at odds in the official season 3 trailer for The Kardashians.

Hulu released a new glimpse at the upcoming season on Thursday, April 27, nearly one month before the premiere. “Things change really quickly,” Kim, 42, hints at the beginning of the preview before breaking down in tears in front of Khloé Kardashian.

Kris Jenner goes on to reflect on the family’s “whirlwind of a year,” telling the cameras that she tries to stay “calm when there’s turbulence.”

As dramatic music plays between clips, Kim is shown strutting at a Dolce & Gabbana runway show in a black spaghetti strap dress. (The reality star made a special appearance at the label’s spring/summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week in September 2022.)

The moment seemingly didn’t sit well with Kourtney, 44, who collaborated with the same brand ahead of her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker. Viewers previously got a glimpse of how the Poosh founder prepped for the pair’s big day during season 2 of the Hulu series.

“My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney claims in the new teaser.

The Selfish author is later seen asking someone off camera, “She’s mad at me?” as Khloé, 38, hints at a family member feeling “livid.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Kendall Jenner tells Kylie Jenner that she can “see both sides” of the sibling rift. “She felt like her wedding vibes were, like, stripped from her,” the 27-year-old explains.

Kim, meanwhile, argues in a confessional that she doesn’t quite understand Kourtney’s perspective. “I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head,” she says, claiming she was “mindful” about her sister’s established connection with the Italian brand. “I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.'”

The tension continues to rise — and Kourtney doesn’t appear to back down. “People think that it’s a misunderstanding,” she says. “It’s not.”

A tag line later reads, “They’re back. And this time, it’s personal.” Apart from the sibling rivalry, the trailer hints at Khloé’s ups and downs with ex Tristan Thompson — and features a rare appearance from Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick. Kim’s split from Pete Davidson and divorce saga with Kanye West — solely referred to as her “ex-husband” — also play out.

“I just don’t think everything’s gonna be OK,” Kylie, 25, tells the camera before Kourtney and Kim are seemingly shown confronting each other.

The sisters were previously shown feuding — and getting into a physical altercation — during a 2020 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Their argument stemmed from Kim’s claims that Kourtney wasn’t as committed to working as the rest of the family, and fans have wondered ever since whether the duo’s relationship could truly recover.

Kourtney shed light on where she stands with her siblings during an October 2022 interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, hinting that Kim and Khloé were closer than ever. “They were going through the same things, and then, I felt like that’s when I was unhappy with the show, particularly because of them two kind of ganging up [on me],” she said, insisting that she and Khloé were still “good.”

Season 3 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu May 25.