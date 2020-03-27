The end of an era? Kourtney Kardashian shared a cryptic post about her long-speculated departure from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Poosh founder, 40, responded to a fan’s tweet on Thursday, March 26, that suggested she “just needs to quit the damn show.” The viewer also noted that they’re “over” Kardashian “not wanting to film.”

Kardashian quote-tweeted the Twitter user’s comment, writing, “I did. Bye.”

During the season 18 premiere on Thursday, Kardashian butted heads with sister Kim Kardashian about her work ethic while Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were present. The Skims founder, 39, called out Kourtney for her disinterest in working and shooting their long-running E! reality series, implying that Kourtney doesn’t “care about stuff.”

The mother-of-three countered by defending her tendencies in an expletive-filled response. “You act like I don’t do s–t,” the eldest Kardashian sibling clapped back. “Do you know all I f–king [do]? You have this narrative in your mind. I will literally f–k you up if you mention it again. Really, shut the f–k up and don’t laugh like that. You look like a freak.”

Kourtney continued, “Honestly, change the narrative in your mind. I work my f–king ass off. But also, if I didn’t want to work my ass off and I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, that’s f–king fine, you f–king literal c–t.”

Kourtney has been an integral part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians franchise ever since the show debuted on E! in 2007. She’s appeared on its subsequent spinoffs, including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York, and showcased many aspects of her personal life to the world through the shows.

In the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney received criticism from Kim and Khloé about her being less open with viewers about her experiences.

Kourtney spoke with Entertainment Tonight in November 2019 about her desire to part ways with Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye,” she said at the time. “But I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.