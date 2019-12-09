



A new chapter? The Sunday, December 8, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians centered around Kourtney Kardashian’s future filming — or not filming — with her family.

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian confronted Kourtney, 40, about her refusal to open up to viewers with updates on her personal life after questioning the origin of a hickey on the mother of three’s neck.

“My sisters are pretty nosy when it comes to anything in my life,” Kourtney told the cameras. “I try to keep certain things private. I don’t like to share about dating. I don’t know if they are bored in their own lives and they want to live through my wild dating life that they think is going on.”

After catching Kourtney lying about being with her children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, when they were really at Khloé’s house, Kim, 39, and the Revenge Body host, 35, took matters into their own hands and started discreetly following Kourtney around town. At one point, Kim and Khloé spied on Kourtney during a business meeting after mistakenly assuming she was meeting up with a new guy.

“All of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more,” Kim said in a confessional. “Because if we’re not sharing our lives, then what is the show?”

Kim and Khloé then sat down with producers, who read them viewers’ feedback about the E! reality series. Some fans also expressed that they wished Kourtney would open up more, prompting Kim and Khloé to call her and share the news.

“We have a proposal for you: It starts with an F and ends with a D,” Kim said.

Kim and Khloé later explained that they felt their mom, Kris Jenner, had checked out of filming too. Kris, 64, sided with Kourtney, explaining to the Poosh founder that while she is grateful for the opportunities that the show has brought their family, it can be difficult at times to share every personal detail in their lives.

Kourtney agreed, telling the momager, “I shared everything from my relationship with Scott [Disick] — everything — to where all these people were involved in my relationship and it was horrible for our relationship. … The private moments are so special, and I just need more of them.”

By the end of the episode, Kris called for a family meeting with producers to discuss how the cast can move forward to a point where everyone is happy with their respective filming schedules.

“My well-being is more important than the show,” Kourtney argued during the tense gathering before storming off. “I’m not giving in and I’m not going to change my boundaries. That’s not gonna happen.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.