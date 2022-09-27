Beauty is pain! Kim Kardashian proved her dedication to fashion when she slipped into a skintight Dolce & Gabbana dress that had her nearly unable to walk.

The reality star, 41, shared a series of videos via her Instagram Story on Monday, September 26, that showed her struggling to walk up a flight of stairs in the metallic corset number that she wore to celebrate her collection with the Italian fashion house during Milan Fashion Week. At one point, the Skims founder had to turn sideways and jump in order to maneuver in the figure-hugging frock.

Kardashian’s longtime friend and former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, also shared the hilarious moment in a clip via TikTok, which showed the TV personality being lifted into a car.

Prior to squeezing into the look, Kardashian wore a black jeweled Dolce & Gabbana gown to present her collaboration with the label on Saturday, September 24. She complemented the fitted piece with a diamond-studded necklace and had her hair styled in a Pamela Anderson-esque updo.

The Hulu star joined forces with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana on a collection of her favorite archival looks from the ’90s and early 2000s, which they dubbed Ciao, Kim. Models owned the runway in corset dresses, silver frocks, sheer jumpsuits and more as a black-and-white clip of Kardashian eating spaghetti played in the background.

“I’ve spent a lot of time over the years with Domenico and Stefano. And I think over the summer when I was at my sister [Kourtney Kardashian]‘s wedding, they saw all of the looks that I pulled,” she said in a video interview with Vogue, referring to the lace gowns and mesh ensembles she wore to Kourtney, 43, and Travis Barker‘s wedding in Portofino, Italy. “I have a really big Dolce & Gabbana archive … They were asking me where I got it and how I styled it this way. We just started having these conversations about their archives, to represent the archives.”

Kim opened up further about the experience in an Instagram post after the show, writing: “The last few days has felt like a dream … the most magical experience, & the pinnacle to an incredible journey I’ve been on over the last few months with Stefano, Domenico, & the entire @dolcegabbana team.”

The SKKN by Kim founder added: “I always loved the beautiful, quintessential 90s & 2000’s looks … feminine, bold, they always made me feel so confident & glamorous.”

Keep scrolling to see the beauty mogul struggle to walk in her dress: