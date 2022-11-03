Pre-wedding jitters! As Kourtney Kardashian prepared for her wedding to Travis Barker, the reality star admitted she was dealing with major anxiety.

“[I am] so nervous. I don’t want to be, like, drugged or anything,” Kourtney, 43, joked while in Milan, Italy, with Travis, 46, and their friends during an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 3.

For the Poosh founder, getting ready for the big day came with its emotional challenges. “I think about it all the time. Will I survive or will I pass out? It just makes me nervous. It freaks me out,” she explained about preparing for the major milestone. “I am like, ‘How did I get to this place?”

Kourtney and Travis first sparked romance rumors in January 2021 after years of friendship. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

After less than one year after they first took their romance public, the twosome got engaged in October 2021. Cameras were rolling as the musician proposed in October at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel.

“A year ago today, I fell in love with you. One night with you was all it took. You have been one of my best friends for years. I have admired you and adored you for so long,” Kris Jenner read a portion of Travis’ proposal speech during an episode in April. “You are the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?”

That same month, Kourtney and Travis made headlines when they visited a Las Vegas chapel. At the time, the Hulu personality took to social media to offer a glimpse at their practice nuptials.

“Found these in my camera roll,” she captioned several photos, six months after their engagement. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Kourtney later clarified that she didn’t consider herself “fake married” to the drummer. “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour” she explained during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “We asked, like, five times. ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

Since then, the duo exchanged vows at a Los Angeles courthouse before following it up with a wedding ceremony in Italy.

