Kourtney Reveals She 'Blacked Out' During Las Vegas Wedding With Travis

A spontaneous celebration! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker broke down their decision to have a Las Vegas wedding ceremony hours after he performed at the 2022 Grammys.

“I guess what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas. I don’t even know where to begin,” the Poosh founder, 43, recalled in a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians on Thursday, October 27. “Vegas with Travis is really fun. He’s like, ‘It’s the Grammys! It’s our first Grammys together so let’s make this the best night ever.'”

The reality star noted her nuptials had a surprising conclusion, saying, “I did throw up after though and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants. I had to walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo. I was a hot slob kabob.”

Us Weekly confirmed in April that Kourtney and Travis, 46, visited a Las Vegas wedding chapel. Amid the news, chapel owner Marty Frierson opened up about the couple’s last-minute decision to celebrate their relationship.

“They called up first and mentioned a celebrity was coming,” Frierson told Us at the time. “They made sure we were open and I made them pay online before they got there because I don’t know if it was a scam, so they paid online and came in.”

The Hulu personality later offered a glimpse at the ceremony while clarifying that it wasn’t a legal event. “Found these in my camera roll,” she captioned several photos via Instagram that same month. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

After confirming the milestone on social media, Kourtney said she didn’t consider herself “fake married” to the musician. “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour” she explained during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “We asked, like, five times. ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

One month later, Kourtney and Travis followed up the Las Vegas event with a courthouse ceremony which included her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon (née Campbell) and the band member’s father, Randy Barker, in attendance. After getting legally married in California, the duo later exchanged vows in Italy.

Scroll down for Kourtney and Travis’ candid comments about their Las Vegas ceremony: