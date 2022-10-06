Making the right choices for herself. Over the years, Kourtney Kardashian has been candid about how motherhood influenced her body evolution.

The reality star expanded her family with long-term boyfriend Scott Disick in 2009 when she gave birth to son Mason. She welcomed daughter Penelope in 2012 and son Reign in 2014.

At the time, Kardashian opened up about putting too much pressure on herself to lose her baby weight. “I was working out and not eating enough,” she admitted to Us Weekly in 2012, following her second child’s birth. “I definitely pushed myself too hard.”

For the Poosh founder, becoming a mother changed her relationship with her body. “This time, the focus is really on being a mom and being present, knowing my priorities,” she continued. “Sometimes I think, ‘Why should I work out when I can spend time with my kids?'”

Kardashian later addressed getting to a place where other people’s comments about her body didn’t affect her state of mind.

“I gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape and I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body.’ I don’t think I look pregnant at all,” she explained in a YouTube video in 2020 after fans speculated that she was expecting a fourth baby. “We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it, so that’s how I respond to the negative comments. It’s not always easy.”

After finding love with Travis Barker in 2021, the couple decided to explore IVF treatment to have a child together. (The musician, for his part, shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana — who Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.)

“So, obviously my body has changed but it was all of the hormones that the doctors put me on,” Kardashian, who exchanged vows with Barker earlier that year, explained to her friends during season 2 of The Kardashians in October 2022. “I think eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically. It has taken a lot to get me to a place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes.”

While cameras were rolling, Kardashian recalled having to deal with criticism from strangers. “Everyone always comments on every photo that I am pregnant. Obviously, we wish for that but if it’s in God’s plan then it is,” she noted.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also spoke out about how her mental health altered her body in the past.

“When I was super skinny, it is a time when I was super anxious. [It was] not about eating or staying at a certain weight but just in toxic relationships,” she continued. “I would always say, ‘If I am super skinny just know I am not happy.'”

Scroll down for everything Kardashian has said about her body and weight: