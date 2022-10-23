Showing their love for MJ. Over the years, viewers have seen the Kardashian-Jenners’ special moments with Kris Jenner‘s mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon (née Campbell).

Fans were first introduced to the famous family when their reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E! in October 2007. The show followed Kris and her kids — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — along with Caitlyn Jenner. The family’s matriarch later offered a glimpse at her childhood when MJ started to make cameos.

During an episode in 2016, Kris’ attempt to make a legacy video for her mother took an emotional turn. After the momager asked MJ what scared her the most, she replied, “I try not to fear. What’s your biggest fear?”

Kris, for her part, burst into tears and had to leave the room. “I don’t wanna say it. Why did you ask me that?” she said at the time. “I can’t believe I’m crying … Just losing someone.”

The reality show continued to document candid moments between MJ and her grandkids when they were forced to keep their distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t know about you guys, but I have good days and bad,” Kris told her loved ones in an August 2020 episode. “But it’s just about not being able to see you guys. I get really sad.”

For the former talk show host, the hardest part was not getting to see her mother as often during the lockdown. “[MJ] is good, but you guys should FaceTime with her because she gets kind of lonely,” she added. “The last time I saw her, like three weeks ago, I took her for a little ride before they really shut everything down. We just drive around and just some familiar spots.”

The media mogul added: “I just miss her. I feel so bad because she’s lonely. She’s been in that apartment for two months because of her fracture. I really miss MJ a lot. We always have things planned and talk about where we’re going to go and what we’re going to do. The longer this goes, I’m feeling a sense of loss because I can’t be with her.”

Meanwhile, Kim surprised fans when she revealed a little-known “fun fact” about her grandmother. “My grandma has a creep IG account to see what we’re all up to,” the Skims founder wrote via Instagram in April 2020 alongside a photo of her “favorite ladies,” MJ and mom Kris.

After the big brood wrapped up their series on E! and moved to Hulu with The Kardashians, which premiered in 2021, viewers got to catch up with MJ again as she supported her daughter through a health scare.

