Too much information? Ahead of her split from Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian did not hold back about the details of their sex life.

“Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours,” Kim, 41, told her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Houghton in a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians on Thursday, October 13. “And I was like, ‘My grandmother told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace.’ So we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

The beauty mogul noted she didn’t expect her family member to inspire the special moment, adding, “How creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex.”

During the conversation, the comedian, 28, called his then-girlfriend and was put on speaker in front of Kris Jenner, MJ, 88, and Khloé Kardashian. “My grandmother says that she misses you,” Kim told Pete over the phone before asking about his planned space trip.

The New York native, for his part, replied, “I miss you too. I am going to space. No [Jeff Bezos is not going with me], which is concerning. I’m making [a will] now.”

At the time, Pete also joked about the reason behind his decision to join the space flight. “Nah [I am not scared], my personal life is scarier,” he quipped. “To be completely honest, I can’t wait to get the f–k away from everybody. I think I am going to stay up there, babe.”

Later in the episode, the Skims founder confirmed that a date switch made it impossible for Pete to travel to space. “It sucks. I am sure there is nothing more that Pete would love [than] getting off of this planet right now,” she told the cameras. “We are just filming our real lives and sometimes it doesn’t get the perfect ending.”

Kim and Pete started dating after working together on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Their romance marked Kim’s first public relationship following her split from Kanye West. (The aspiring attorney, who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with West, 45, filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.)

Amid her highly publicized divorce from the rapper, Kim reflected on making an effort to put herself first again.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” she shared with Vogue in February. “And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

Later that year, the TV personality gushed about her growing connection with the SNL alum. “When I turned 40 everyone said it is the best sex of your life,” she teased during season 1 of The Kardashians in June before addressing her decision to keep their romance low-key. “Honestly, I just feel like I want to really make sure and not just be like, ‘Oh my God, I met someone’ and start talking about it on a show.”

Us Weekly confirmed two months later that Kim and Pete called it quits. “It’s upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is,” a source exclusively told Us in August, adding that the duo will “remain friends” amid the breakup.

Hulu drops new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.