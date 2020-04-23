Shady lady? Kim Kardashian revealed that her grandma, Mary Jo “MJ” Houghton, is a super sleuth.

“Fun fact my grandma has a creep IG account to see what were all up to,” Kardashian, 39, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 22, alongside a photo of her “favorite ladies,” MJ and mom Kris Jenner.

The reality TV star didn’t reveal MJ’s account name, however, or if she follows all of her siblings.

The Skims founder has been going through old photos while in quarantine at home — sharing some with her followers — but she has made sure to check on MJ, 85, whenever possible from afar.

“I’m surprising my grandma today because she loves beignets so much,” Kardashian said in an Instagram Story in March 2020, after revealing she ordered the matriarch — who is Jenner’s mom — a box of beignets to be delivered to her house.

The mother for four told her followers that MJ has “been self quarantined in her place really for over a month now,” because she’s been “really cautious,” which led to the special delivery.

At the time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained that she was “so excited to send [the treats] to her specifically.”

She added: “I’m going to surprise her.”

The Kardashian-Jenner ladies are all close to their grandmother, who they celebrated in style in July 2019 for her 85th birthday.

“I am so grateful that you have been such a strong force in my life and always there to guide me and give me the best advice,” the KKW Beauty founder wrote via Instagram in July alongside photos from MJ’s party.

Kardashian called her grandmother her “hero” and said traveling with her the week before the bash was “a dream come true.”

“Showing you a little bit of my work and just spending some quality time with you [was great],” she continued. “I will cherish this forever! I love you so much!!!”

Jenner, 64, honored her mom on her birthday with a series of photos via Instagram, similar to Kardashian’s tribute.

“You are truly my inspiration and such a joy and a light to all of us,” the momager wrote via Instagram in July 2019. “Thank you for raising me as a strong independent woman like you… you are the best Mom, Grandmother, friend and confidant, and I am so blessed that God chose you to be my mommy!! I love you so much Mom!!!!”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.