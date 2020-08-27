Kris Jenner Cries About Missing Mom MJ Amid Quarantine: ‘She’s Lonely’

Feeling the separation. Kris Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan came together via video chat in a new sneak peek of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and it’s safe to say everyone is being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re at another week of quarantine,” Kris, 64, says in a confessional. “It’s gonna be a while until we get together for a big family dinner again, so I decided to have the whole family come together and do a video call. I think it’ll be really fun.”

In the clip, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick come together via video — and later North West and Mason Disick even pop in.

“I feel like I’ve been in here for a year,” the Good American founder, 36, tells the group, as her mom tells them she has both “good days and bad days” throughout all of this. “But it’s about just not being able to see you guys. I get really sad.”

When the Skims creator, 39, asks how grandma M.J. (real name Mary Jo Shannon) is doing, the momager can’t help but get emotional.

“She’s good, but you guys should FaceTime with her because she gets kind of lonely,” Kris responds about her 86-year-old mother. “I know you all do, but just don’t forget. … The last time I saw her, like, three weeks ago, I took her for a little ride before they really shut everything down. We’d just drive around to some familiar spots.”

Kris then wipes away tears, getting emotional thinking about her mom being alone. “It was good. I just miss her. I feel so bad because she’s lonely and she’s been in that apartment for, I don’t know, two months because of her fracture,” she explains.

During a confessional, she continues, “The longer this goes, I’m feeling a sense of loss because I can’t be with her.”

In a previously released clip, Khloé was shown getting a COVID test, as Kim said that she was “super worried that Khloé is so sick” amid the virus.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns with the second half of season 18 on E! Thursday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

