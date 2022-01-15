Secret identities! It’s not unusual for celebrities to have public social media accounts for their fans — and private ones for their friends.

The Kardashian sisters are all super-active on Instagram, but according to Kourtney Kardashian, there’s more going on behind the scenes that fans don’t get to see. During a June 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder revealed that her younger sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have finstas, or fake Instagrams.

Kourtney revealed the names of her sisters’ secret accounts on the show, but the intrepid editors at KUWTK censored them. While live-tweeting the episode, Khloé Kardashian noted that she also had an undercover account, but she couldn’t see the appeal.

“Kourtney made me a Finsta when we were drunk and I’ve only used it once,” she wrote at the time. “To me, it’s pointless.”

While some celebrities use their secret social media accounts to share private photos with their inner circle, others give their alternative profiles a theme. In 2017, Lorde was outed as the mastermind behind Onion Rings Worldwide, an Instagram solely devoted to reviewing onion rings at restaurants around the globe.

During a June 2017 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the “Solar Power” singer confirmed the she was the appetizer connoisseur who made the page.

“I sort of naively didn’t realize it would be, like, a thing that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places,” she explained. “I feel like it reads like the kind of thing that a pop star would do to, like, look relatable.”

The Grammy winner added that the account started as a “funny thing” she and her friends thought of while on tour. “I was like, ‘This is a good pastime,'” she joked before noting that she deleted it after just four posts. “I just felt like it was, like, ‘Now everyone knows about it,’ and … people are gonna be throwing onion rings at me on tour, and it’s gonna, like, turn into a whole thing. It was fun for, like, five seconds, but I’m still gonna keep eating onion rings.”

Eventually, however, the pull of fried onions proved to be too strong, because Lorde reinstated Onion Rings Worldwide in December 2020. “Don’t call it a crumb back,” she wrote alongside a photo of two golden rings.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities who’ve maintained secret social media accounts: