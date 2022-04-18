Not taking sides. Khloé Kardashian told fans she’s sometimes caught between a rock and a hard place due to her close bond with Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick.

The Good American cofounder, 37, was replying to Twitter followers on Saturday, April 16, when one social media user applauded her candid discussion with Disick, 38, during the premiere of The Kardashians. “@khloekardashian That conversation with You and Scott was WOW! He has grown so much!!” the fan wrote. “You are amazing khloe. We can all relate.. what a great and extremely hard honest and open conversation..”

Khloé responded, “Tough position to be in but we are all a family and communication can fix anything.”

When the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new reality series hit Hulu on Thursday, April 14, viewers saw the Strong Looks Better Naked author bonding with Disick, who didn’t receive an invite to the siblings’ low-key barbecue. Kourtney, 42, attended the bash with her now-fiancé, Travis Barker.

“It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend. Now we’re really just more coparenters,” Disick told the cameras. “I’d say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

The New York native shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, with Kourtney, along with daughter Penelope, 9. After nearly a decade of dating on and off, the twosome called it quits for good in 2015. Disick remains part of the Poosh founder’s life, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021 that the exes aren’t as close as they once were.

“Outside of coparenting, Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is nonexistent,” the insider said, shortly before Barker, 46, proposed to the California native. “[Scott’s] really just focused on being there for his kids and spending time with them, as well as focused on his brand and any opportunities that come his way.”

Watching Kourtney move on wasn’t easy, but Disick told Khloé during the debut episode that he was finding closure. “This is probably the first time in fifteen years that we have had a really long break from having cameras follow our every move. And I think it got a little lonely,” he said. “Honestly I think for the first time in my life it is finally starting to change. Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”

The former Revenge Body host told Disick that he was probably better off not being involved in family activities where Barker is around — and likely packing on the PDA with Kourtney. However, the Flip It Like Disick alum disagreed.

“Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful — especially when I don’t have another family to go to,” he told Khloé. “I’d rather be around them and be around my family than not at all.”

The Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee in October 2021, and the couple recently held an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. With their official nuptials on the horizon, a source told Us that things might get “awkward” with Disick there.

“If it’s filmed for sure, then he might be there,” the insider noted last month, adding that the Talentless cofounder may “want to stay far away from witnessing” the pair’s vows otherwise.

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu Thursdays.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!