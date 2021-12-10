Friends forever! No matter the ongoing familial drama, Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian’s friendship has only gotten stronger over the years.

“Khloé and Scott have a very good relationship,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He speaks highly of her. They have a true connection. You can see when they’re together and it really shows.”

The insider adds that “no matter how strained” the 39-year-old Talentless founder’s relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian is — with whom he shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 —he has remained close with the Good American cofounder, 37. The source notes that he knows that she “will always be there for him” and vice versa, explaining that Khloé “can reach out to Scott whenever she needs someone to lean on.”

“He feels for her and all he can do in this situation between Tristan [Thompson] and Khloé is be there for her and give her any kind of support she needs,” the source tells Us about the pair’s bond. “He’s kind and genuinely cares about her.”

Earlier this week, the New York native sent a delivery of pink blooms to Khloé, which she couldn’t help but gush about via social media.

“I love you @letthelordbewithyou,” she wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, December 5. “Thank you.”

Days earlier, the 30-year-old Canada native — with whom Khloe shares daughter True, 3 — made headlines after he was named in a paternity suit when fitness trainer Maralee Nichols alleged he was the father of her son, who was born on Thursday, December 2. (Thompson also shares son Prince, 4, with Jordan Craig.)

The Flip it Like Disick alum’s sweet gesture was not the first time that the pair showcased their friendship. Khloé and Disick, who initially met in 2006 after he started dating the 42-year-old Poosh founder, have gotten closer over the years — even when his relationship with Kourtney hit a snag.

“He’s always been close to Kris [Jenner],” a second source previously told Us in November. “He truly thinks of her as a second mom. He’s also very close to Khloé. The Kardashians will always be family to him.”

The pair, who attended Kim Kardashian’s SNL appearance in October together, often hung out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians during its tenure and have continued to share sweet exchanges via social media.

“Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!! Life would be SO boring without you,” Khloé captioned an Instagram gallery with Disick in May 2020. “Thank you for being such a great brother to me. Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic. You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live 🙏🏽Forever family! I love you long time!”

With reporting by Diana Cooper