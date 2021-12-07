BFFs 4 life! Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick’s friendship is a bond that can’t be broken — and anyone who’s been keeping up with the Kardashians knows it.

Kardashian and Disick first met in 2006 after the Flip it Like Disick star started dating Kourtney Kardashian. However, it took some time for Khloé to learn to love the father of her niece, Penelope, and nephews, Mason and Reign, whom he shares with her eldest sister.

On a 2009 episode of KUWTK, Khloé slapped Disick after accusing him of getting the Poosh founder pregnant with their oldest son, Mason, so that he could “not let anyone else have her.”

Despite their ups and downs over the years, though, they’re now closer than ever.

“We have come such a long way, you and I!” the Kocktails With Khloé host wrote via Instagram on Disick’s 36th birthday in May 2019. “I am so thankful for the person that you have grown into. I am thankful for every [one of the] highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever. I am proud to say that you are my brother and also one of my best friends!”

Disick, who dated Kourtney for nine years before splitting in 2015, has become more like a sibling to Khloé than a friend — which is why she has no time for the rumors that she and her sister’s ex have hooked up.

After someone on Instagram wrote they “refuse to believe they’ve never shagged” in response to her 2019 birthday tribute to Disick, the Good American founder clapped back.

“The comment you made makes me feel sad for you,” she began in a lengthy response. “I feel sad for you because apparently you don’t have relationships in your life that can be completely platonic. You don’t have relationships where someone genuinely loves and cares about you without wanting anything else besides a friendship.”

The Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons alum continued: “Scott and I are family. Our family (Scott included) have experienced a ton together and we love each other fiercely because of it all.”

One month later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Disick has “always had a soft spot for Khloé and she for him, despite any struggles that he may have had personally or with Kourtney and the family in the past. She was always there for him and in her time of need, he will always be there for her.”

Keep scrolling to see some of Khloé and Disick’s best moments together: