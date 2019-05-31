All in the family! Khloé Kardashian is done listening to rogue commenters who claim she hooked up with her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

“Refuse to believe they’ve never shagged,” an Instagram user wrote on Khloé’s birthday tribute to Disick.

The Revenge Body host, 34, was not having it, though. “The comment you made makes me feel sad for you,” she began in a lengthy response. “I feel sad for you because apparently you don’t have relationships in your life that can be completely platonic. You don’t have relationships where someone genuinely loves and cares about you without wanting anything else besides a friendship.”

Khloé continued to defend her close bond with Disick, 36. “Scott and I are family,” she explained. “Our family (Scott included) have experienced a ton together and we love each other fiercely because of it all.”

She concluded: “I really pray that you have healthy loving relationships in your life. Where it’s an equal give-and-take relationship. I hope you have some relationships in your life where ‘shagging’ is NOT involved. And I hope you stop saying the word shag lol.”

Khloé gushed about her Keeping Up With the Kardashians costar in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, May 26. “Happy birthday to my brother @letthelordbewithyou !!! I am so thankful to have such an incredible addition such as you to our family!” she captioned a series of photos featuring the pals. “We have come such a long way, you and I! I am so thankful for every highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author went on to boast about the relationship even more. “I am proud to say that you are my brother and also one of my best friends! Have the best birthday Lord!!” she remarked. “FOREVER the Lord and the Lady.”

Disick dated Kourtney, 40, for nine years before the duo called it quits for good in July 2015. The pair share son Mason, 9, daughter Penelope, 6, and son Reign, 4. The Flip It Like Disick star has since moved on with girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Khloé, meanwhile, split from boyfriend Tristan Thompson — the exes are parents of 13-month-old daughter True — in February after a cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

