Every experience with a healer is different – especially for the Kardashians! While on vacation in Bali, Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian all go speak to a healer, but their results are completely different – and Kourtney’s are pretty shocking.

“Scott [Disick] came in, and the guy was basically saying that in a past life, that we were together and that we were soulmates,” Kourtney, 40, casually tells her sisters, whose jaws fell to the floor in a sneak peek of the Sunday, April 28, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians “He was like, ‘You have to decide if you want to be together or not be together.’”

Kourtney shares three kids with Scott, 35 – Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, – but they are not together. (He’s currently dating Sofia Richie.)

Khloé, 34, and Kim, 38, both are confused by their sister’s reveal – especially since she didn’t want to go to the healer to begin with. “They got such deep information, like, why didn’t that happen to us?” Kim asks in her confessional. The Good American founder adds, “I literally got nothing emotionally from our reading!”

As for their readings, the Selfish author had to cut off a piece of her hair and put it in a bowl. “Then he pulls my toes so f—king hard,” Kim said. While that was strange enough, Khloé’s was even weirder: “He lifted up my pants and took a straw and sucked out stuff from my knee and then spit it into a bowl. … He was literally picking up my kneecap through my skin.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

