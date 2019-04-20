Not a good idea. Kim Kardashian shared her stance on the college admissions scheme that several people, including Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, allegedly participated in to help their children gain entry into prestigious universities.

“If [my kids] couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in anyway,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, said in an E! News sneak peek of her Saturday, April 20, sit-down with The Van Jones Show. “That’s what I see is not appropriate.”

Kardashian shares daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 15 months, as well as son Saint, 3, with husband Kanye West. The couple are expecting a fourth child via surrogate.

The reality star, who is currently studying law, elaborated on why the action would only hurt her children. “I want my kids to be as grounded as possible,” she explained. “To buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody.”

Loughlin, 54, and Huffman, 56, made headlines in March when they were indicted alongside dozens more. The Fuller House star, who pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering, “could spend years, if not decades, behind bars,” according to Los Angeles-based attorney Neama Rahmani. “The feds have an overwhelming amount of evidence against her, including emails, phone calls and financial documents,” the lawyer told Us Weekly.

The When Calls the Heart alum and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying $500,000 for their daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, to get into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, though they did not participate in the sport.

Huffman, meanwhile, pleaded guilty, and could spend less than a year behind bars, attorney Lou Shapiro told Us. The Desperate Housewives alum allegedly paid $15,000 to improve her 18-year-old daughter Sofia’s SAT score.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in a statement earlier this month. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community.”

The Van Jones Show airs on CNN Saturdays at 7 p.m. ET.

