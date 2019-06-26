As close as family! Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick have a bond like no other — and that means the Talentless founder gets defensive when bad things happen to the Good American cofounder.

“He’s always looked at Khloé as a sister and he’s seen her been burned by men over the years and he hates that for her,” an insider explains to Us Weekly. “Everyone had hoped that with Tristan being the father of her daughter, it would work out.”

Kardashian, 34, welcomed her daughter, True, with Tristan Thompson in April 2018 amid a headline-making cheating scandal. Though the Revenge Body host remained hopeful that their relationship could withstand the infidelity, things came to an end in February 2019 after the athlete, 28, was caught “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods.

Adds the source: “When the Jordyn Woods news came to light, it was just another in a long line of disappointing behavior and for Khloé, another failed relationship, though she would not call it a failure because it produced True and that has been the most joyous experience of her life.”

The insider notes that regardless of Disick’s split with Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he shares Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — in 2015, he and Khloé’ friendship remained unaffected.

“Scott has always had a soft spot for Khloé and she for him, despite any struggles that he may have had personally or with Kourtney and the family in the past,” the source says. “She was always there for him and in her time of need, he will always be there for her.”

Some fans who keep up with the Kardashians have assumed in the past that Disick and Khloé have been romantically involved due to their closeness with each other. However, the Strong Looks Better Naked author put an end to that chatter last month when she replied to a follower who wrote, “Refuse to believe they’ve never shagged,” in the comments section of a tribute Khloé wrote to Disick.

“The comment you made makes me feel sad for you,” she wrote. “I feel sad for you because apparently you don’t have relationships in your life that can be completely platonic. You don’t have relationships where someone genuinely loves and cares about you without wanting anything else besides a friendship.”

Khloé added: “Scott and I are family. Our family (Scott included) have experienced a ton together and we love each other fiercely because of it all.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!