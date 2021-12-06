Scott Disick Sends Khloe Kardashian Flowers Amid Tristan Thompson Drama

Always looking out. Scott Disick isn’t dating Kourtney Kardashian anymore, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still have a connection with her sister Khloé Kardashian.

The Good American founder, 37, revealed via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 5, that the New York native, 38, recently sent her a bouquet of pink roses. “I love you @letthelordbewithyou,” she wrote alongside a photo of the vibrant blooms. “Thank you.”

Last week, news broke that Khloé’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was targeted in a paternity suit brought by personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who claimed that the NBA star, 30, is the father of her child. The Sacramento Kings player shares daughter True, 3, with Khloé, and son Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, December 3, that Nichols, 31, welcomed the baby on Thursday, December 2. She reportedly conceived the child in March after spending time together at Thompson’s birthday celebration. At the time, the athlete was still dating Khloé, whom he started dating in September 2016. The duo’s most recent split happened in June.

In court documents obtained by Us, Thompson acknowledged having sex with Nichols several times. The Canada native ordered genetic testing in July before making the request again in an amended petition in a Texas court last month.

According to an August court filing, the basketball player exchanged texts with Nichols about the baby. “You know how I feel,” a screenshot of the exchange read. “My feelings haven’t changed at all. [I] won’t be involved at all.”

The alleged texts also showed Thompson claiming that he would be retiring after the current NBA season wraps up next year, meaning his income would be greatly diminished.

“So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed,” the message read. “It’s texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemplyed [sic] All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”

Khloé, for her part has not publicly commented on the situation, but on Thursday, she shared a couple of cryptic quotes via social media.

“I just don’t have time for negative energy and even when I do, I still don’t,” one message read. “You are currently living at least one of the prayers you used to pray,” noted another.