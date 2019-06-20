What goes around, comes around? That’s what Jordan Craig, Tristan Thompson’s ex (and mother of his son, Prince) thinks about Khloé Kardashian.

“She really felt for Khloé when Tristan cheated on her,” a source says in the current issue of Us Weekly, “but she should have realized he’d done it before.”

While Craig, 27, is empathetic toward the reality star’s public humiliation, ultimately she’s not surprised because she believes the NBA star, 28, cheated on her first with the Good American cofounder, 34. “Jordan has moved on from the drama of Tristan hooking up with Khloé while she was pregnant with Prince,” says the source. “Jordan does question the timing of Khloe’s very public timeline of events during that time in which she insisted that she was unaware that Tristan had dumped her for Khloé.”

But, the Revenge Body star maintains her version of events. “Im disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but… I need to say my truth. Take it as you will,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on June 12. “He showed me physical [proof] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

Now, the mom of 14-month-old True (who she shares with Thompson) is ready for the next chapter. “They are still coparenting and she doesn’t have ill will towards Tristan” the insider explains. “Khloé is so happy with True, it’s like nothing else matters.”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

