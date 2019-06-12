Not so fast! Khloé Kardashian set the record straight after she was accused of starting her relationship with now-ex Tristan Thompson while he was still with Jordan Craig, the mother of his first child.

“Im disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but… I need to say my truth. Take it as you will,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 12.

“MY TRUTH IS: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up,” she continued. “After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

Kardashian explained that the Cleveland Cavaliers center, 28, “pleaded with me” and claimed his romance with Craig, 27, “was over long before we met.”

“He had me talk with his most inner circle,” the Revenge Body host wrote. “He showed me physical [proof] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

Kardashian told her 94.7 million Instagram followers that she “believed and trusted” Thompson. “If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!” she wrote.

“I pray my truth is in-fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don’t know what to believe,” she concluded. “Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this! This is MY TRUTH.”

The reality star’s lengthy message came days after Radar Online obtained court documents that Craig filed in November 2018 as part of her child support battle with Thompson over their 2-year-old son, Prince. In the paperwork, the model said that the news of the NBA player’s budding relationship with Kardashian in the summer of 2016 “brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy.” Craig further alleged in the documents that Thompson had only seen their son nine times as of the date of her filing.

The athlete became a father of two in April 2018 when Kardashian gave birth to their now-14-month-old daughter, True. Two days before the former Kocktails With Khloé host went into labor, news broke that Thompson had been unfaithful during her pregnancy. The couple stayed together but ultimately broke up in February after the Toronto native cheated again, this time with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Thompson and Craig for comment.

