A Guide to Every Post-Credits Scene From Hulu's 'The Kardashians

Blink and you will miss it. Since the debut of The Kardashians, Hulu has used the post-credits to tease more footage of the famous family.

During the season 1 finale, which aired in June 2022, viewers were surprised by Pete Davidson‘s offscreen cameo.

“Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina,” Kim Kardashian joked while cameras were rolling.

The Saturday Night Live alum quipped in the background, “More than me?” In response, Kim smiled at Pete before adding, “Not more than you. But she’s probably seen it.”

The short clip marked Pete’s first appearance on The Kardashians amid his romance with the Skims founder. The couple started dating in October 2021 after Kim’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

At the time, the reality star gushed about her romance with the comedian. “I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh, we’re so cute!’” she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022. “I don’t know what the right thing to do is. I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed. I don’t know what the rules are [when it comes to posting a new relationship].”

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, also candidly discussed Pete’s decision not to appear on her show.

“When cameras are on him it is like a skit or a role. It is not what he does. I will obviously talk about what is going on in my life and he is a part of that,” the Hulu personality, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with Kanye, detailed during a season 2 episode. “But I also respect that this is my job and this isn’t his job. You might get a glimpse here and there, but it is what it is.”

After less than one year of dating, Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that the duo called it quits. “There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate. It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup,” a source shared at the time. “They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard. Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

Keep scrolling for a rundown of every post-credits scene from Hulu’s The Kardashians: