More than she bargained for? Kim Kardashian called the upcoming season of The Kardashians one of her most “frustrating” as tensions rise between her and sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The Skims mogul, 42, shed light on the third season of her family’s Hulu series during her Tuesday, May 16, appearance on the Today show. “When we signed up for this, we wanted to always be super open and honest,” she told Savannah Guthrie. “There’s obviously different seasons where some people feel like they just have some boundaries and want to protect some things, and then other people really want to open up and share way more.”

Kim noted that she felt “blessed” to have so many siblings going through the journey with her — even when it gets hard. “We can always respect each other’s space,” she added. “Out of filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians or The Kardashians, this season was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with family that I haven’t really seen or experienced before.”

When asked about her drama with Kourtney, 44, the Selfish author explained, “We’ve been there before and we’ll always be OK. We’re always family … but I’m also proud that everyone’s really vulnerable because I’m sure so many other families have gone through similar things.”

Fans got their first official glimpse of season 3 in April with a heated trailer that showed Kim and the Poosh founder facing one of their biggest arguments yet. As Kim prepared for her Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2023 show appearance during Milan Fashion Week, her older sister voiced her strong — and not-so-positive — opinions on the collab.

“My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney claimed.

Viewers previously saw Kourtney and Travis Barker working with the same fashion label ahead of their May 2022 nuptials in Italy during season 2 of the reality series. The sibling drama seemed to reach a breaking point in last month’s teaser.

“I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head,” Kim argued, noting that she was “mindful” about Kourtney’s established relationship with the brand before her runway appearance.

Hulu dropped a closer look at the new episodes on Monday, May 15. “I don’t want to fight with family — bottom line,” Kim says in a voiceover.

Kourtney, for her part, calls out the lack of “boundaries” and “respect” as Khloé Kardashian asks, “How did we get here?”

While discussing the fallout from her and Kourtney’s feud, the aspiring lawyer opened up about how the dynamics change when the cameras go down. “There’s different cycles,” she explained on Tuesday. “You film it and then months later — we think we’re good and we make up — and then you edit it and I’m seeing all the things she said about me behind my back and she’s seeing [the same] and tension rises all over again.”

The KKW Beauty founder joked that the filming process is like “therapy” for her. “It gets really tricky and it gets really emotional,” she added. “But at the end of the day, we still love sharing our life and I don’t see that changing any time soon.”

Kim wasn’t the only sister to promote the new season on Tuesday. Khloé, 38, appeared virtually on Good Morning America to share a sneak peek with fans. In the clip, she sits down with Kourtney to discuss how the family works through their biggest challenges.

“We’re all so good at lifting each other up when we’re in a crisis, but in, like, almost a superficial way,” Kourtney claims. “I don’t think we know how to be there for each other on, like, a deeper level.”

The Kardashians season 3 premieres on Hulu Thursday, May 25.