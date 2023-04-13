The guests of honor? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made a very memorable appearance at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s Italian nuptials.

During Kardashian, 43, and Barker’s Hulu wedding special ​— which started streaming on Thursday, April 13 — Kelly, 32, appeared on screen for the first time when he arrived with the other attendees at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana‘s L’Olivetta villa.

“Do you know where the girls are getting ready at? I’m just looking for my wife right now,” the musician asked the videographer, referring to his fiancée, 36.

Kelly and Fox, who got engaged in January 2021, were seen in footage during the May 2022 nuptials and at the reception. The Texas native enjoyed a serving of authentic Italian spaghetti while Fox watched him. The actress clarified to the person filming that she couldn’t join in because she doesn’t “eat gluten.”

Kelly also showed off his musical skills when he performed a rendition of his hit song “Bloody Valentine” alongside Barker’s children. (The Blink-182 drummer, 47, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana, 24 — who Moakler, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.)

The rapper, who featured Fox in the music video for the track, ended the night with a toast to the newlyweds. “Congratulations Travis and Kourtney. You were lying every time you went to work out. I knew what was in your head the whole time,” he joked about the early days of Kardashian and Barker’s relationship.

Hulu’s glimpse at Kelly and Fox’s dynamic came nearly one year before they sparked split rumors. The duo were first linked when they met on set in 2020. After less than two years of dating, Kelly and the Jennifer’s Body star announced that they were engaged.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” the Transformers star, who shares sons, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, captioned an Instagram video of the proposal in January 2022. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. … And then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”

Earlier this year, Fox raised eyebrows when she posted lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” before deleting her Instagram account.

“You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath,” the social media post read, which was shared after the Tennessee native was seen leaving a Super Bowl weekend trip early without her fiancé by her side.

After Us Weekly confirmed that Kelly and Fox were at odds, a source revealed that they hit pause on planning their nuptials. “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other,” the insider exclusively shared in March.

One month later, a second source noted that Kelly and Fox are working on their relationship amid a romantic trip to Hawaii. “Megan Fox and MGK are back together, but are taking it slow,” the insider told Us on Monday, April 10. “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. They had a huge L.A. wedding ceremony planned that is now on hold.”

‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis is currently streaming on Hulu.