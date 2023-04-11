Giving it their all. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may have put their wedding plans on hold, but they’re both ready to do everything they can to get back to a good place.

“Colson knew it was going to take a lot of growth and healing to make things really work with Megan,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 32-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker. “But he knows she’s worth everything and more, so he would go to the ends of the earth to repair their relationship no matter what it took.”

In March, Us confirmed that the Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, and the “Emo Girl” singer were “on a break” and pressing pause on moving forward with plans for their nuptials. The duo got engaged in January 2022.

Earlier this month, however, the pair were spotted on a romantic getaway to Hawaii. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Transformers star and the Dirt actor held hands as they strolled along the beach.

According to the first insider, the twosome aren’t ready to pull the plug on their romance despite the tension.

“Megan never stopped loving Colson, and even though things between them were in the balance, they hadn’t completely given up on each other,” the source tells Us. “Megan has never felt a connection with anybody as strong as she does with Colson, so she was always willing to try and work things out.”

The couple sparked split rumors in February after a dramatic weekend ahead of Super Bowl LVII. The New Girl alum and the Houston native attended a party together two days before the big game, but Fox flew home before her fiancé’s scheduled performance the following evening.

“Megan and MGK had a big fight in Arizona,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening.”

On Sunday of that weekend, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star raised eyebrows when she shared a since-deleted Instagram post that included a line from Beyoncé‘s 2016 album, Lemonade: “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

Days later, Fox denied rumors that her fiancé had cheated on her. “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

Fox later publicly praised guitarist Sophie Lloyd after social media users accused the 26-year-old of having an affair with Kelly. “Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood,” the Tennessee native wrote via Instagram, commenting on one of Lloyd’s uploads. “Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can.”

Lloyd subsequently thanked Fox for her advice, writing: “The internet is so wild! Sending so much love.”

Earlier this week, a source confirmed that the couple are “back together” but “taking it slow” after the drama of the past few months. “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues,” the insider explained. “They had a huge L.A. wedding ceremony planned that is now on hold.”

Another source noted that the Hawaii vacation was “just what they needed to reconnect and work on their relationship” ahead of a marriage. “As difficult as it was, this rough patch almost brought them closer together in a lot of ways,” the insider said. “They have every intention of spending their lives together and making things work at any cost.”

Before her romance with Kelly, Fox was married to Brian Austin Green. The former couple share children Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. Kelly, for his part, shares daughter Casie, 13, with Emma Cannon.