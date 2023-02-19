After Machine Gun Kelly was accused of cheating on fiancée Megan Fox, the actress is speaking out.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” the Transformers star, 35, wrote in a Sunday, February 19, statement via her newly reactivated Instagram, denying the reports that she had received DMs about Kelly’s alleged infidelity. “That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

She continued: “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT [an Artificial Intelligence bot], you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now. 🙏💜.”

Fox and the 32-year-old “Bloody Valentine” rapper — who got engaged in January 2022 — first sparked breakup speculation earlier this month. The Jennifer’s Body star had posted the lyrics to Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me,” which alludes to infidelity, before seemingly deleting all of the pair’s joint Instagram snaps on her profile. Fox later deleted her entire profile. Her statement on cheating rumors is currently the only post on her profile.

Us Weekly confirmed that twosome had gotten into a disagreement at a pre-Super Bowl party.

“Megan and MGK had a big fight in Arizona,” a source told Us earlier this month. “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening.”

Fox — who shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — had watched her man’s set at the Coors Light Birds Nest festival in Scottsdale, Arizona, on February 10 before they headed to the Cash App and Visa’s h.wood Homecoming Party. Fox was also scheduled to attend Sports Illustrated’s The Party the following night, where the Ohio native performed, but she instead left Arizona early following the relationship drama.

Amid the split speculation, Kelly — who shares daughter Casie, 13, with ex Emma Cannon — was accused of having an affair with his Mainstream Sellout tour guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” Lloyd’s management team told Us in a statement on Wednesday, February 15, denying the claims. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”

Us later confirmed on Saturday, February 18, that Fox and the Good Mourning star were officially still together.

“They have a very intense relationship, and they are both very passionate people. That combination can sometimes explode, and they love hard but also fight hard,” a second source exclusively told Us, revealing the couple frequently go through “this type of drama” together. “It is really a communication issue that they need to work through and that is why they are going to counseling.”