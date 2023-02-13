Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly sparked split rumors after their jam-packed Super Bowl weekend — but what really went down?

“Megan and MGK had a big fight in Arizona,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, and the “Bloody Valentine” artist, 32. “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening.”

The couple, who got engaged in January 2022, began the weekend on Friday, February 10, in Scottsdale, Arizona, where MGK performed at the Coors Light Birds Nest festival. Later that evening, the twosome attended Cash App and Visa’s h.wood Homecoming Party, where they were spotted hanging out in the crowd.

The “Emo Girl” singer performed again on Saturday, February 11, at Sports Illustrated‘s The Party, but according to the first source, Fox had already left Arizona by that time.

While a second source tells Us that MGK “seemed off” during the concert, a third source notes he “seemed distracted at the party, but not on stage.” The third source adds: “He put his all into the performance — he was climbing rafters, hyping up the crowd and no one could tell anything was wrong. After he left, he and his friends left to attend another event close by.”

Hours before the big game on Sunday, February 12, Fox shared the Instagram post that led fans to wonder whether she and her fiancé had called it quits. “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” the New Girl alum captioned the since-deleted upload, referencing a lyric from Beyoncé‘s “Pray You Catch Me.” The accompanying mirror selfie showed Fox wearing the black cutout look she donned for the Cash App party on Friday.

The Transformers actress and MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) first connected on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass and debuted their romance in 2020 before getting engaged nearly two years later.

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. Kelly, for his part, shares daughter Casie, 13, with Emma Cannon.

The Tennessee native and the Dirt actor previously weathered breakup speculation last year, but an insider told Us in August 2022 that the couple were doing “just fine” amid the rumors. “No trouble in paradise,” the source revealed at the time. “Fans like to speculate, but they are still very much together. They really are two peas in a pod and when they have time to spend together, they really are inseparable.”

