Machine Gun Kelly ‘Got Electrocuted’ During Arizona Concert

Stage shocker. Machine Gun Kelly said he was “electrocuted” while playing an Arizona concert on Friday, February 11.

“YOOO 🤯 I GOT ELECTROCUTED AND MY HAIR STOOD UP ⚡️🤣⚡️,” the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 32, wrote via Instagram alongside a video of his performance.

The artist (real name Colson Baker) was dancing on stage during his song “El Diablo” at the Coors Light Birds Nest at TPC Scottsdale. When smoke cannons went off, Kelly’s hair stood up on edge, indicating a static electricity charge went through him.

He was wearing silver trousers with a white crop top, and the Texas native was holding a matching white microphone at the time he was zapped. However, he continued performing without missing a beat. His show lasted nearly two hours, and no EMTs were spotted, TMZ reports, so it didn’t appear to be a dangerous electrocution.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

He and fiancée Megan Fox attended Drake‘s Super Bowl weekend party after the concert.

The couple have had their fair share of scares recently. Last weekend, the New Girl alum, 36, revealed that she went to a pre-Grammy Awards party with an injury.

“Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party 😵‍💫,” the actress, 36, captioned photos from the night via Instagram. Though Fox did not have a cast on, she wore a hot pink wrist brace to the Los Angeles party, and she still had the arm guard on Friday night.

The Good Mourning star was recently nominated for his first Grammy Award. His LP Mainstream Sellout was up for Best Rock Album at the 2023 ceremony, which took place on Sunday, February 5. He lost to Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9, but his fiancée remained proud.

“You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you,” the Tennessee native wrote via Instagram, noting how impressive it is to simply be nominated for a Grammy. “Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award.”

She gushed over her MGK, writing: “I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever.”

The lovebirds first met in 2019 on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, and the “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist popped the question to the Jennifer’s Body star in January 2022.