Pushing through the pain. Megan Fox revealed that she went to a pre-Grammy Awards party with an injury on Saturday, February 4.

“Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party 😵‍💫,” the Jennifer’s Body star, 36, captioned photos from the night.

Fox wore a Jessica Rabbit-esque strapless, red, corset dress with her hair smoothed into Old Hollywood-style waves for the Pre-Grammy Gala Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman. Though Fox did not have a cast on, she wore a hot pink wrist brace to the Los Angeles party.

The Tennessee native pushed through the injury to support fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a black suit over a bejeweled, silver turtleneck. His bedazzled black shoes complemented the look.

The “Bloody Valentine” singer, 32, is nominated for his first Grammy Award. His LP Mainstream Sellout is up for Best Rock Album at the 2023 ceremony, which will be held on Sunday. He’s up against The Black Keys‘ Dropout Boogie, Elvis Costello & The Imposters‘ The Boy Named If, Idles‘ Crawler, Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 and Spoon‘s Lucifer on the Sofa.

“Just wanna say no matter what happens tomorrow, I am grateful to even have a tomorrow. See you at the Grammys,” MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, captioned a video via his Instagram Story on Saturday.

“I’m just out here under my favorite tree. Going into tomorrow, I just wanna express gratitude,” he told viewers. “And no matter what the outcome is, whether we win the Grammy, I am so happy to have been on this journey exactly as it has turned out. I’m grateful for you, grateful for the family I’ve gained, the friends, the shows, the laughs, the cries — all that s–t. It got me, it helped me push to even be here to experience a moment like this. I mean, look, we already won. We already won.”

The Midnight in the Switchgrass costars recently celebrated their one-year anniversary of being engaged. The “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist popped the question to Fox in January 2022.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” the New Girl alum captioned the proposal photos via Instagram at the time. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”