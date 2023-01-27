Spikes! Sequins! Suits! Machine Gun Kelly’s killer fashion sense is just as captivating as his raps.

The “Bloody Valentine” crooner — né Colson Baker — kicked off his career in 2010 with the hit track “Alice in Wonderland.” In 2011, he signed with Bad Boy Records and has been a sensation ever since.

Kelly doesn’t only charm fans with his stellar songs — but commands attention on the red carpet as well. The Bird Box actor works with celebrity stylist Adam Ballheim to create show-stopping looks for big appearances.

In a January 2022 interview with ET Canada, Ballheim gushed about the “Forget Me Too” rapper’s style: “Whether it’s wearing pink, pearls, nail polish, painting his tongue black… It’s definitely punk. It’s definitely fun.” The stylist continued, “This new era of Machine Gun Kelly” is a “punk icon and a fashion icon.”

One of the Good Mourning actor’s most standout looks is perhaps the getup he rocked at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The “Think I’m Okay” singer donned a Dolce & Gabbana suit featuring a cropped black blazer, rhinestone embellished turtleneck and black boots. His jacket and matching pants were both finished with pointy studs that lined the side of his body. The “Let You Go” singer’s hair was dyed pink at the time, and he added silver jewelry and spiked boots for even more bling. To spice the look up even more, the “Bad Things” rapper went shirtless underneath the jacket and wore yellow nail polish.

The Life in Pink star unveiled another Dolce & Gabbana suit at the 2022 American Music Awards, this time with even more bling. The purple number featured long protruding spikes covering the entire ensemble. The Texas native joked at the time that the ensemble was “really uncomfortable” to wear.

Not only does the The King of Staten Island star slay edgy suits, but he also knows how to keep it classy. At the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, Kelly wore an all-white number on the red carpet. The “Roll The Windows Up” singer paired the delicately sequined jacket and matching pants with a pearl choker and high-top sneakers. He teamed the piece up with a single syringe earring filled with a red liquid.

The hitmaker undoubtedly has a unique fashion style, and we’re taking a look back at his most memorable moments on the red carpet.

Keep scrolling to see MGK’s fashion evolution through the years: