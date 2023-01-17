Take that! Machine Gun Kelly has a message for the trolls who criticized his fashion choices.

The 32-year-old rapper — né Colson Baker — hopped on social media Tuesday, January 17, to respond to shade over the metallic Dolce & Gabbana getup he wore to the label’s Saturday, January 14, show during Milan Fashion Week.

The Un/Dn Laqr founder’s look included a silver coat, a crop top and jeweled glam. The singer’s bleach-blonde locks were styled in a pointy updo and he added flashy rings covering his fingers and silver jewelry.

After catching heat for the ensemble, Kelly tweeted: “You can’t comment about my style if you have none.” He doubled down on his message via Instagram, sharing a screenshot of his tweet with the caption: “Keep your insecurities to yourself.”

Fans quickly showed their support in the comment section with one writing: “DON’T LET ANYONE TEAR YOU DOWN.” A second social media user added, “Don’t ever let negative people stop YOU from being YOU” as others said that they “agreed” with the One Way actor.

The Life in Pink star has a unique sense of style, rocking eye-catching looks on and off the red carpet. From pink hair to sparkly eyeshadow and funky prints, the Good Mourning star knows how to command attention.

The “Bloody Valentine” rapper’s most standout look is perhaps the outfit he wore to the American Music Awards in November 2022. That night, he dazzled in a Dolce & Gabbana purple suit that was covered in protruding spikes. Kelly added even more drama by going shirtless underneath and rocking a pair of studded black boots.

He compared himself to a purple sea urchin via Instagram at the time and revealed that the garb was “really uncomfortable” while accepting the award for Favorite Rock Artist.

Kelly was also a must-see at the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival. The Bird Box actor opted for a three-piece suit by Dzojchen. The ivory ensemble featured a floral print and was teamed up with silver accessories and shiny boots.

In January 2022, MGK’s stylist, Adam Ballheim opened up to ET Canada about the King of Staten Island actor’s fashion sense. “It’s really nice, as a stylist, to work with clients that have a very strong sense of themselves and have a very strong sense of their own style.” He gushed.

The celebrity stylist continued, “The most important thing is just letting Machine Gun Kelly be Machine Gun Kelly.”