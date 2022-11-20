After months of speculation and anticipation, Beyoncé, 41, dropped her seventh solo album, Renaissance, in July — and nearly broke the internet. The Texas native surprised fans with a project filled with House music that celebrated her roots, the Black community and the power of women.
In October 2021, Adele, 34, made her triumphant return with her fourth album, 30. “I think it’s definitely my most personal and most vulnerable record yet. And that’s saying something, because I feel like I’ve always gone there before,” she told NPR following the project’s release.
Drake, 36, has also been busy, debuting not one, but two albums in 2022. He unveiled Honestly, Nevermind — his seventh studio album — in June, which consisted of dance sounds and House beats. He then blessed fans in November with Her Loss — made in collaboration with 21 Savage.
Bad Bunny, 28, for his part, rolled out Un Verano Sin Ti in May while also embarking on his El Último Tour del Mundo, which earned over $100 million in North American arenas, per Billboard.
The Weeknd, 32, is currently in the midst of his After Hours Till Dawn Tour in support of his albums Dawn FM (2022) and After Hours (2020). Styles, 28, has also been selling out stadiums with Love on Tour, which kicked off in September 2021.
Swift — who holds the record for most AMAs wins of all time and most Artist of the Year awards — released Midnights in October. The album, however, is not the one under consideration at this year’s event as the eligibility period ended on September 22. Instead, the 32-year-old singer’s November 2021 project, Red (Taylor’s Version), is up for recognition.
Other 2022 AMAs nominees include Latto and Steve Lacy for New Artist of the Year, Lizzo for Favorite Pop Song, Carrie Underwood for Favorite Female Country Artist and J Balvin for Favorite Male Latin Artist.
The milestone 50th ceremony will be hosted by Wayne Brady.
“I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs,” the Masked Singer winner, 50, said in a statement in October. “As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard! It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all … the funny, the music and the moves!”
Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments from the 2022 AMAs.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
Ready, set, slay! The 50th annual American Music Awards is about to commence at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20.
For the star-studded soiree, the biggest names in music stepped out in style, dazzling Us with breathtaking gowns, glorious suits and eye-catching makeup.
In addition to the fierce fashion, Sunday's event will be a big one for fan-favorite artists and producers. Beyoncé, Adele, Drake, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, The Weekndand Taylor Swift are all up for the coveted Artist of the Year award.
Other 2022 AMAs nominees include Latto and Steve Lacy for New Artist of the Year, Lizzo for Favorite Pop Song, Carrie Underwood for Favorite Female Country Artist and J Balvin for Favorite Male Latin Artist.
The milestone 50th ceremony will be hosted by Wayne Brady.
“I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs," the Masked Singer winner, 50, said in a statement in October. "As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard! It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all ... the funny, the music and the moves!”
Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments from the 2022 AMAs.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ellie Goulding
The "Lights" artist was a knockout in a haltter look.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kelly Rowland
The "Motivation" singer wowed in an animal print high-low gown.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Jessie James Decker
The TV personality turned up the heat in a skintight mini dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Anitta
The songstress bared her bum in a sparkly cutout gown by Mugler.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Latto
The rapper brought the drama in a corset and a mesh veil.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Sabrina Carpenter
The "Thumbs" artist glittered on the carpet in a metallic two-piece set by Oscar de la Renta.
Credit: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Becky G
The "Fulanito" artist dazzled in a black mini dress with a cascading cape.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Muni Long
The "Hrs and Hrs" singer looked like a work of art in balloon dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Meghan Trainor
The "Made You Look" artist nailed the Barbiecore trend in a hot pink suit.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Pink
The singer dazzled in a sparkly fringe dress by Bob Mackie.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
GloRilla
The "Tomorrow 2" rapper arrived in an animal print blazer dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Bebe Rexha
The "I'm Good" singer wore a vuliminous red dress Buerlangma and over-the-knee boots.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Roselyn Sanchez
The Devious Maids alum was sultry in a cutout dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Niecy Nash
The Rookie: Feds star was a must-see in a figure-hugging black dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Liza Koshy
The comedian wowed in a black and white dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Lauren Jauregui
The singer commanded attention in Norma Kamali.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Karrueche Tran
The Claws alum looked radiant in a black dress with dramatic straps by Christian Siriano.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Yola
The songwriter lit up the carpet in custom Christian Siriano.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Carrie Underwood
The Oklahoma native glistened in Tony Ward.
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Witney Carson
The dancer walked the carpet in a skintight beige dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Coco Jones
The Bel-Air star sported an abtract-printed Annakiki number.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kim Petras
The "Unholy" singer was a denim dream in Blumarine.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Tinashe
The "2 On" artist rocked a white corset and a sexy black skirt by Marc Jacobs.
Credit: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Joan Smalls
The catwalk queen showed off her figure in a shimmery gold dress LaQuan Smith.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Dove Cameron
The Descendants star was bold in a white corset and a deconstructed skirt by Marc Jacobs.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Flo Milli
The "Not Friendly" rapper showed off her abs in a rosy suit.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kali Uchis
The "La única" artist was a vision satin dress and a feather-adorned head piece from Dilara Findikoglu.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Sheryl Lee
The Abbott Elementary star was pretty in pink.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ari Lennox
The "Pressure" singer turned heads in a racy aqua dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Dencia Red
The singer donned an eye-catching metallic look.
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Tefi Pessoa
The TikTok star sizzled in a plunging black dress.
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Kelli Erdmann
The film star was a vibrant sight in an orange princess dress.
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Dylan Troesken
The Tiktoker stunned in a sage green slip dress.
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Emily Uribe
The content creator sizzled in a sequin David Koma gown.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Gayle
The artist wore a sexy champanged-colored frock.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Nessa Barrett
The "Pain" singer donned a baby pink corset dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
MacKenzie Porter
The singer rocked a metallic dress by Cucculelli Shaheen.
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Madeleine White
The model donned a netted blouse and a ruffled skirt by Christian Dior.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Roshumba Williams
The supermodel sparkled in a gold one-shoulder dress.