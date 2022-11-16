Party at Harry’s House! Olivia Wilde brought her two kids to boyfriend Harry Styles‘ final residency show in Los Angeles.

The former One Direction member, 28, played his last Love On Tour concert of the U.S. run at the Kia Forum on Tuesday, November 15. In social media footage shared by fans, Wilde, 38, was spotted in the audience with son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. A second video showed the Booksmart director dancing with Daisy while Styles performed his Grammy nominated hit “As It Was.”

Wilde was engaged to the Ted Lasso star, 47, from 2013 to 2020. The pair’s breakup became messy in April when the actress was publicly served with custody documents during her CinemaCon presentation of Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed and starred in alongside Styles.

“It was my workplace,” the O.C. alum told Variety in an August interview, breaking her silence on the incident. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. … This was something that required forethought.”

Wilde went on to allege that Sudeikis attempted “to sabotage” her career milestone. “But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted,” she added. “But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

After the CinemaCon moment made headlines, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Saturday Night Live alum wasn’t aware of when the papers would be delivered. “He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner,” the insider added.

In court docs of her own, however, Wilde asserted that the exchange was “clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard,” per an August filing. “He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible. The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests,” she claimed.

The Emmy winner apologized in his response, pointing out that he didn’t want the paperwork sent to Styles’ home in case Otis and Daisy happened to be there. “I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present,” the We’re the Millers star continued. “I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

Wilde and the “Daydreaming” artist have been dating since January 2021 after connecting on the Don’t Worry Darling set. The House alum has brought her children to several Love On Tour stops since the shows began last year — and she’s frequently fired back at critics who question her parenting.

“I share custody of my kids with my ex. People assume I have abandoned my kids, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me,” she said in Elle‘s November 2022 cover story. “The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother. … Do you know the lengths that I go to protect my kids from being seen by you?”