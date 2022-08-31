Has Harry Styles Reached Out to Jason Sudeikis Amid Olivia Wilde Drama?

Late night talking? Harry Styles is staying out of Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s divorce, a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly.

“Harry has not reached out to Jason at any point,” the insider says, noting that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” interfere.

The “Sign of the Times” crooner — who went public with his and Wilde’s romance in January 2021 — is instead focused on fostering his relationship with the Booksmart director, 38.

“Harry is wildly happy and in love with Olivia,” the source adds. “They’re an amazing team together.”

Styles and Wilde met in fall 2020 on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. In January 2021, they attended a friend’s wedding as a couple and seemingly confirmed they were an item.

The romance came just months after the TRON: Legacy actress announced in November 2020 that she and Sudeikis, 46, had called it quits after nearly a decade together. The exes, who got engaged in 2013, share two children: son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.

Wilde’s post-split relationship with the Ted Lasso star started out amicable, however, their custody battle took a turn in April when Sudeikis publicly served Wilde with legal documents during CinemaCon as she was presenting her film.

“It was my workplace,” the House alum told Variety earlier this month of the debacle. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen.”

Wilde insisted “there was a huge breach in security, which is really scary” for the papers to get to her on stage. “The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought,” she explained.

The Lazarus Effect actress claimed that Sudeikis tried to “sabotage” her presentation by serving her with the documents in that manner. “Sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship,” she confessed.

In August court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the Virginia native admitted that he wasn’t pleased with how and when Wilde received the papers.

“I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened,” Sudeikis explained. “Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

