Go easy on Us! Adele‘s highly anticipated fourth record, 30, is finally here — and already has fans reaching for their tissues.

The 33-year-old singer’s album dropped on Friday, November 19, nearly six years after 25‘s debut. Leading up to the new music’s release, Adele admitted that working on the record was a saving grace amid her divorce from Simon Konecki.

“It was like it really helped me, this album,” the Grammy winner told Zane Lowe during an interview on Apple Music’s “Beats 1” on Wednesday, November 17. “It really, really did. And I truly do believe, like, when we started the interview where I was like, ‘There’s not an occasion or a scenario or a feeling where there is not the perfect song for it somewhere.’ I really do believe, and I’m not being arrogant or anything like that here, it’s just, like, it was my hell. But I really went to hell and back.”

The “Set Fire to the Rain” artist split from Konecki, 47, in 2019 after going public with their romance seven years prior. They share son Angelo, 9, who was also a big inspiration for the Oscar winner when working on 30.

“I can’t tell his story actually for him. But I can speak about where he was finding himself in it. And it was really, really beautiful,” she told “Beats 1” of new song “My Little Love,” which she dedicated to her son. “While I was writing it, I just remember thinking of any child that’s been through divorce or any person that has been through a divorce themselves or anyone that wants to leave a relationship and never will. I thought about all of them, because my divorce really humanized my parents for me. And that song, writing it, made me just … kind of get over things that my own parents did or didn’t do for me.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Adele performed a handful of its tracks during her CBS special, Adele One Night Only, on Sunday, November 14. In a sit-down interview the same night, the British musician explained that she wasn’t “frightened” for fans to finally hear her deepest thoughts.

“There were moments when I was writing the record, or I would listen back to something and be like, ‘That might be a bit too private,'” she said. “But nothing is as scary as what I’ve been through over the last two [or] three years behind closed doors.”

When she announced her latest record in October, the “Hello” songstress reflected on the lessons she’d learned amid all of her personal ups and downs.

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” Adele wrote. “I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again.”

