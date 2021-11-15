Adele Reveals Whether She Wants More Children After Simon Konecki Split

Round two? Adele welcomed her son, Angelo, in October 2012 and isn’t opposed to giving him a baby brother or sister some day.

“I’m definitely open to it,” the Grammy winner, 33, said of having more kids during her Sunday, November 14, tell-all interview with CBS. “I would like more children. It wouldn’t be the end of the world if I don’t have them because I have Angelo. But yeah, I think so.”

The England native shares the little one with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. The former couple were married from 2018 to 2019 and reached a settlement in their divorce earlier this year. The “Rolling In the Deep” singer is now dating sports agent Rich Paul.

Adele gushed about the Ohio native, 39, during the Adele One Night Only special, calling him “hilarious,” “funny” and “very smart.”

“I think it’s the same drive as staying in a relationship even though you’re not happy and you’re doing it for the kid,” the “Someone Like You” singer said on Sunday. “I think it’s as loving as doing that for the kids by leaving and finding your own happiness, so they really know who you are. … I don’t feel guilt, I just feel somewhat selfish sometimes. I know I am nearing my goal of finding my happiness. No one ever makes me do what I don’t want, but I was really ignoring myself for a long time, which was wild to me when I realized it. I knew as an adult, Angelo would be livid with me for doing that. I knew that when he became an adult, he would be furious at me. And I didn’t want that either. It was hard work.”

The Oscar winner wants her son to grow up “to be a good and happy person,” adding, “I don’t expect anything of him. I don’t care what his career is as long as he’s passionate about whatever it is that he does and that he’s happy.”

Adele noted that Angelo doesn’t understand her fame, saying he got “a little bit” of an idea when he watched the “Easy on Me” video countdown last month.

“He was like, ‘There was, like, 150,000 people waiting! And you got all of these likes!” the Golden Globe winner recalled. “And he read all the comments and he was like, ‘People really like you.’ So he’s starting to get it a little bit but not really.”